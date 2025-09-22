Kajol is one of the most successful actresses in the country. She is currently gearing up for the release of her new talk show, Two Much, along with former actress and author Twinkle Khanna. A video shared by a paparazzi page on Instagram showed Kajol making a rare joint appearance with her mother and veteran actress Tanuja, and her daughter Nysa Devgan. In the video, Kajol is seen walking hand in hand with her mother as they make their way to their car. However, as soon as the paps spotted them, they rushed near, clicking and recording the trio. Kajol and Nysa were then heard requesting the photographers to step back: “Thoda sa peeche ho jao please… peeche ho jao. Aur peeche ho jao, thank you.” The mother, daughter, and granddaughter were seen wearing white outfits. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan and Kajol Add Ajay Devgn’s Style to Classic ‘Odh Li Chunariya’ Dance Performance (Watch Video).

Kajol Spotted in Mumbai With Mother Tanuja and Daughter Nysa Devgan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

