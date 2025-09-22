Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji has shared an emotional update about why her family will not be participating in Durga Puja 2025 celebrations this year. In a video posted on Instagram, she said, “Yeh saal bahut hi mushkil hone wala hai humare liye. Humari family mein ek nahi, teen deaths hue hain. Unfortunately, hum log iss baar pooja mein baith nahi payenge. Bahut difficult hoga dekhne mein hume,” (This year is going to be very difficult for us. In our family, not one but three deaths have happened. Unfortunately, we will not be able to sit for the puja this time. It will be very difficult for us to watch). For those who don’t know, her uncle, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee (Ayan’s father), passed away on March 14 at the age of 83. While expressing her grief, Tanishaa also showed gratitude towards the organisers for once again putting together the grand festival with dedication. She praised their efforts in keeping the tradition alive and uniting people every year, adding that though her family cannot take part this time, the legacy of the celebration continues strongly. Who Is Deb Mukherjee? Know All About Veteran Actor and Ayan Mukerji’s Father Who Passed Away at 83 Due to Health Related Issues.

