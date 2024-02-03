Poonam Pandey is ‘ALIVE’. The actress-model shared a video post showcasing herself well and apologised to everyone for faking her death. The 32-year-old stated that she did all of this in order to spread awareness on cervical cancer. She mentions, “Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease.” Poonam Pandey Death Mystery: Actress' Kanpur Home Locked, Family Members Go Incommunicado.

Poonam Pandey Alive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAUTERRFLY | A Fork Media Group Co. (@hauterrfly)

Actress-Model On Cervical Cancer Awareness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)