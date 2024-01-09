Amid the India-Maldives rift, several celebrities, including actress and model Poonam Pandey, express their disappointment and vow to avoid the once-popular tourist spot. Pandey canceled her Maldives trip, choosing Lakshadweep as the new shooting location. Recently on X (previously Known as Twitter), she sought contacts for a shooting location manager or a production controller from Lakshadweep. Shilpa Shetty and Shraddha Kapoor Desire To Explore Lakshadweep Campaign Under Hastag ExploreIndianIslands.

Poonam Pandey On X:

Urgently need a production controller from Lakshadweep or shooting location manager/guide. Please DM me. #ExploreIndianIslands — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) January 8, 2024

