Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella thanked India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a conversation on AI opportunities and committed USD 17.5 billion in investment in the country. Nadella shared a picture of himself with the Prime Minister and posted on X: "Thank you, PM Narendra Modi ji, for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity. To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5B—our largest investment ever in Asia—to help build." Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made this commitment after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Delhi residence a day earlier. Who Is Neal Mohan? Here’s All About Indian-Origin YouTube CEO Named TIME’s CEO of the Year.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Commits USD 17.5 Billion Investment in India

Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji, for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity. To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5B—our largest investment ever in Asia—to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for… pic.twitter.com/NdFEpWzoyZ — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) December 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Satya). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

