Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon has soared to success at the box office in just 10 days. The women-centric comedy has surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide and is projected to continue raking in profits post-Eid. Bollywood actress Preity Zinta joined the chorus of praise, raving about the film's hilarity after catching a screening. Taking to Insta, Zinta showered love on the cast and the makers of the film for making a laugh riot. Crew Box Office Collection Day 9: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's Heist Comedy Mints Rs 104.08 Crore Globally.

Preity Zinta Showers Love On Crew

