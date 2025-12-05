Today, December 5, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a notice withdrawing the rule that barred airlines from substituting pilots' and crew members' weekly rest with leave. The move by DGCA comes amid major operational disruptions and cancellations of flights and representations from airlines seeking flexibility to ensure continuity and stability of operations. "...In view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations...the instruction contained in the referenced paragraph that no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect...", DGCA said. With the new change, airlines will now be able to use leave in place of weekly rest to stabilise crew rosters. The DGCA further said the withdrawal is effective immediately, thereby allowing carriers to consider pilots' and crew members' weekly rest as leave. Today's order rescinds the earlier instruction that "no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest" and has been issued with the approval of the Competent Authority. IndiGo Flight Cancellations: 104 IndiGo Flights Cancelled in Mumbai, 225 in Delhi As Airline Seeks FDTL Exemption From DGCA.

DGCA Withdraws Weekly Rest Rule for Crew Members Amid Flight Cancellations

DGCA withdraws instructions to all operators regarding Weekly Rest for crew members. "...In view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations...the instruction… pic.twitter.com/uJXxs6Sxqy — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2025

