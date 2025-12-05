Passengers across the country continue to face inconvenience as a large number of IndiGo flights are facing delays and cancellations. Visuals from several airports, such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad and Goa International Airport, Dabolim, show passengers being left stranded due to IndiGo flight cancellations. A total of 101 flights, including 53 departures and 51 arrivals flights of IndiGo have been cancelled at Mumbai Airport. On the other hand, flights have been cancelled at airports such as Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and Delhi Airport, among others. Amid operational disruptions and flight cancellations, IndiGo has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that IndiGo has assured that operational stability will be restored by that date. IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Low-Cost Airline Seeks FDTL Exemption for A320 Fleet, Assures Operational Stability by February 10, Says DGCA.

104 IndiGo Flights Cancelled at Mumbai Airport

Status for IndiGo flights at Mumbai Airport: Planned cancellation for 05.12.2025 (from 0001 IST to 2359 IST) Departure flights - 53 nos. Arrival flights - 51 nos. Total cancellations: 104 Updates will be shared as and when there are any further cancellations: Mumbai… — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2025

IndiGo Flight Cancellations for December 5

Hyderabad, Telangana | As of now, IndiGo Cancellations for 5th December- Arrivals: 43; Departures: 49 Source: GMR Airports Limited PRO — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2025

100 Flights Cancelled at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

Karnataka | 52 arrivals and 50 departures of IndiGo have been cancelled today so far at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. Next update will be shared post 6 PM: Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru Spokesperson — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2025

IndiGo Flights Cancelled at Delhi Airport

225 IndiGo arrivals and departures have been cancelled since this morning at Delhi Airport. Source: Delhi Airport — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

