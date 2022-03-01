On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Priyanka Chopra shared a few stills on Instagram wherein she could be seen celebrating the festival with hubby Nick Jonas. This is the first time the two will be celebrating the special day as parents of a newborn. In the clicks shared, the duo can be seen performing puja in front of a Lord Shiva's idol. Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Spotted Spending Time At A Beach In California, Couple’s Pics Go Viral.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:

Priyanka Chopra Instagram

