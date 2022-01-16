Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couples in the glamorous world of showbiz. Fans wait to catch a glimpse of this power couple and some were lucky enough to spot them at a beach in California. Priyanka and Nick were spotted by fans along with their pets at the Del Mar Dog Beach, near San Diego. The two were seen walking hand-in-hand.

NicYanka

Nick and Priyanka taking a walk on the beach! According to the people who saw them, they looked very happy and no one asked them for a picture #NickJonas #PriyankaChopraJonas pic.twitter.com/GrCUHKz4bN — Shannon Werle (@Cloudyjo7) January 15, 2022

