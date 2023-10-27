Global icon Priyanka Chopra made a stunning arrival in Mumbai for the Jio MAMI Film Festival, and her fashion statement turned heads. While her airport look exuded casual elegance, it was her beautiful name necklace that stole the spotlight. The necklace featured the name "Malti," her daughter, and added a sentimental touch to her attire. Fans and onlookers couldn't help but notice this heartfelt accessory, which emphasised the special bond between the mother and her child, making her arrival all the more endearing. Priyanka Chopra Greeted by Fans at Mumbai Airport As She Arrives for Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023 (Watch Video).
#WATCH | Actor Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai early morning today to attend the opening night of the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023 pic.twitter.com/UwzJr7JYM6
— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023
