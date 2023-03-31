Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and baby Malti Marie were spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport on March 31. The trio did not avoid the paps and instead posed for them. To note, this is Malti's first time in India. Having said that, looks like Priyanka and fam are in Mumbai for cousin sis Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's impending wedding. Let's wait and watch! Tom Holland and Zendaya Arrive in Mumbai; 'Spider-Man' and 'MJ' Clicked Exiting Private Airport (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra Arrives With Fam in Mumbai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

