Lovebirds Tom Holland and Zendaya are in India. Yeah, you read that right! As per a video shared by a paparazzi on Insta, the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars were clicked exiting the Mumbai airport on March 31 afternoon dressed in casual wear. The MCU stars were seen at the private airport wherein Zendaya was spotted smiling while walking towards the car. Zendaya Spotted Wearing a Ring With Beau Tom Holland’s Initials; Fans Go Gaga Over Actress’ ‘TH’ Ring (View Pics).

Tom Holland and Zendaya in Mumbai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)