Leilani McConney, as Miss Barbados 2000 has claimed on her YouTube channel that Miss World pageant of 2000, in which Priyanka Chopra was rigged. She mentioned that a similar situation happened at the Miss USA 2022 pageant. Contestants claimed that the same sponsor was also involved with the Miss Texas pageant and winner of Miss USA 2022 pageant, R’Bonney Gabriel. Love Again: Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan’s Movie Postponed to May 12, 2023! Check Out the New Still From the Upcoming Rom-Com.

Take a look at the video below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)