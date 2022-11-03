Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan’s upcoming movie Love Again was initially scheduled to be released in theatres on February 10 next year. The stars shared a new still of them together from their ‘date’ and announced that Love Again movie will now hit the big screens on May 12, 2023. Priyanka also mentioned, “Anyone who knows me knows how much I love @celinedion. I’m so proud that our movie will feature new music from the wonder herself!” Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Homely Vibes As She Arrives in India!

Love Again Movie Release Date

‘It’s A Date’

