Raha Kapoor, the adorable daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, captured everyone’s attention at the Mumbai City FC match with her heartwarming presence. The trio was there to cheer on Mumbai City FC as they faced off against Hyderabad FC at the Mumbai Football Arena. A cute moment from the event has gone viral, showcasing Raha’s priceless reaction to the crowd’s energy in the stands. As the crowd erupted in chanting and drumming, Raha’s reaction was simply unmissable. The little one, who seemed both intrigued and delighted by the energy around her, stole the spotlight with her infectious expressions. ISL 2024–25: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor’s Family Outing at Indian Super League, Baby Raha Looks Cute as a Button in Mumbai City FC Jersey (Watch Video & Pics).

Raha Kapoor at Mumbai City FC Match

