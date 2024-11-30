Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt enjoyed a fun-filled evening together at the Indian Super League on Saturday (November 30). The couple were seen cheering for Mumbai City FC, as they faced off against Hyderabad FC in Mumbai. Both actors kept their outfits simple yet stylish—Ranbir in a Mumbai City FC jersey, and Alia in a chic black oversized shirt over a white tank top. However, it was their little one, baby Raha, who truly stole the show. Dressed in a mini Mumbai City FC jersey, blue denim, and white sneakers, Raha looked adorable as she joined her parents in supporting the team. Ranbir Kapoor, who owns Mumbai City FC, proudly cheered on his team during the match. ‘Why Red?’ Ranbir Kapoor Explains Why He Chose the ‘Colour of Passion’ for the Logo of His Clothing Line ARKS (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Baby Raha Light Up Mumbai City FC Game

