Action in Group D is all set to commence as Mumbai City FC will be taking on SC Delhi in the ongoing Super Cup 2025-26 on Monday, October 27. The SC Delhi vs Mumbai City FC 2025-26 match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa and will commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner and the SCD vs MCFC live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans in India will have an online viewing option as they can watch the SC Delhi vs Mumbai City FC Super Cup 2025–26 live streaming online will be available on JioHotstar mobile app and website in exchange for a subscription fee. AIFF Super Cup 2025–26: Punjab FC Take On Gokulam Kerala, SC Delhi To Make Debut Against Mumbai FC.

SC Delhi vs Mumbai City FC Super Cup 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

𝗧𝗵𝗲 #𝗔𝗜𝗙𝗙𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗖𝘂𝗽 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱-𝟮𝟲 𝗸𝗶𝗰𝗸𝘀 𝗼𝗳𝗳 𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝗻 𝗚𝗼𝗮! 🏆 16 clubs will battle it out in the group stage for 4⃣ semi-final spots ⚡️ Live stream 📺 Fatorda matches: @JioHotstar & @StarSportsIndia Khel Bambolim matches:… pic.twitter.com/pNIyQxswdF — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) October 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (AIFF). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)