Raj Kaushal, a filmmaker and Mandira Bedi's husband, is no more. He died at the age of 49 due to a heart attack. It did leave us shocked and we aren't the only ones. Many celebs can't believe Kaushal is no more.

Cannot believe #RajKaushal isn’t with us any more .. just so shocking. My hear goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids #RIP our happy smiling Raj.. your gentle soul will be missed 💔 — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) June 30, 2021

Too early

#RajKaushal 🙏#tooearly May he rest in peace... Some fond memories. . And that's what you re left with.. — Gaurav Chopra (@gauravchopraa) June 30, 2021

Numb with grief

This is unbelievable…. Numb with grief and shock 🥲 One of our closest ……. — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) June 30, 2021

A proud filmmaker

Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7 — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021

