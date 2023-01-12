Filmmaker Onir was supposed to be attending an event to give a speech, but unfortunately the organisers had to drop him due to a group threatening protests and violence. The event was also cancelled and the police told the organisers that his safety could not be guaranteed.

View Onir's Tweet Here:

Shocked and Sad that an event I was really looking forward to speaking at had to drop me . Apparently there was a group threatening protest and violence and the police told the organisers that they cannot guarantee my safety. So they cancelled the event. Let me process this... pic.twitter.com/AMSeG9CAa1 — iamOnir (@IamOnir) January 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)