Filmmaker Onir has responded to Karan Johar's recent rant about film clashes, shedding light on the disparity between big-budget releases and small-budget indie films. The controversy arose when the makers of Merry Christmas announced their new release date, coinciding with Karan Johar's production Yodha. Karan Johar expressed his disappointment on Threads, criticising the lack of communication among studios and producers. Onir took to Twitter to address the issue, highlighting how big Bollywood releases advocate for unity in the industry but fail to support small budget indie films. He emphasised that these releases often deprive indie films of valuable show slots necessary for survival. The clash of opinions underscores the ongoing challenges faced by different segments of the film industry. Karan Johar Takes Dig at Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas Release Date Being Moved Up to Same As Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha, Says ‘Calling Us a Fraternity Is Futile’
Check Out Onir's Tweet Here:
Big Bollywood releases get so upset when there is another big budget release the same day and they talk about how we should all care for each other in the industry, but don't think for a second when they deprive a small budget indie film of a tiny number of good shows to survive
— iamOnir (@IamOnir) July 18, 2023
Check Out Karan Johar's Tweet On Threads:
kjo on threads after merry christmas got announced on the same date as yoddha. pic.twitter.com/BLgfnEvMuZ
— ح (@hmmbly) July 17, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)