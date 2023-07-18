Filmmaker Onir has responded to Karan Johar's recent rant about film clashes, shedding light on the disparity between big-budget releases and small-budget indie films. The controversy arose when the makers of Merry Christmas announced their new release date, coinciding with Karan Johar's production Yodha. Karan Johar expressed his disappointment on Threads, criticising the lack of communication among studios and producers. Onir took to Twitter to address the issue, highlighting how big Bollywood releases advocate for unity in the industry but fail to support small budget indie films. He emphasised that these releases often deprive indie films of valuable show slots necessary for survival. The clash of opinions underscores the ongoing challenges faced by different segments of the film industry. Karan Johar Takes Dig at Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas Release Date Being Moved Up to Same As Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha, Says ‘Calling Us a Fraternity Is Futile’