Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa finally tied the knot after 11 Years of courtship marriage on Monday (November 15). The couple looks beautiful and adorable on their wedding attire. Rajkummar took to Instagram and shared the happy news as he wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond." On the other hand, Patralekhaa wrote, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever..."

