India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day today, August 15, 2025. Over the years, Bollywood celebrities have celebrated Independence Day in their own special ways—by dressing up in white, orange, and green, hoisting the tricolour, and sharing heartfelt messages on social media. Many also post tributes to freedom fighters, reminding fans of their sacrifices. This year, celebrities like Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood, Rajkummar Rao, Esha Deol, and Aahana Kumra took to social media to share photos and videos from their Independence Day 2025 celebrations. Sonu Sood marked the special day with jawans, posting throwback photos from his visit to the Attari–Wagah border. Suniel Shetty shared a video of himself joyfully waving the national flag, while Aahana Kumra, who is currently at the Attari–Wagah border, uploaded a series of pictures from the celebrations there. Independence Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Hoists National Flag at Iconic Red Fort, Says 'This Festival of Freedom Moment of Pride in Collective Achievements' (Watch Videos).

Sonu Sood Celebrates Independence Day With Throwback Pics From Attar-Wagh Border Visit

Rajkummar Rao’s Independence Day 2025 Wishes

Aahana Kumra Celebrates Independence Day 2025 at Attar-Wagah Border

Suniel Shetty Pays Tribute to the Armed Forces

Esha Deol Celebrates Independence Day 2025

