When it comes to starting the auspicious celebration, nothing quite matches the energy of "Shubhaarambh" from Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao’s film Kai Po Che! Sung by the talented Shruti Pathak and Divya Kumar, this lively track perfectly embodies the spirit of new beginnings. Its infectious beats and uplifting lyrics inspire joy and togetherness, making it an ideal choice for festivities. As families and friends gather to celebrate, "Shubhaarambh" sets the perfect tone, inviting everyone to embrace the excitement of the occasion. Whether it's dancing, feasting or simply enjoying each other's company, this song captures the essence of celebration like no other! Navratri 2025 Dandiya Song of the Day: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha’s ‘Radhe Radhe’ From ‘Dream Girl’ Will Elevate Your Dandiya Nights (Watch Video).

‘Shubhaarambh’ From ‘Kai Po Che’

