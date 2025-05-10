Bhool Chuk Maaf starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi was initially scheduled for a May 9 release in the theatres. However, due to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, the makers of the film announced that the film will now directly release on OTT. In response to this, multiplex chain PVR Inox sued the makers, Maddock Films, seeking INR 60 crore for damages over the cancellation of the film's theatrical release. Amid this, film trade analyst Komal Nahta has now shared that the Mumbai High Court restrained the makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf from releasing their film on OTT platform. In his X (previously Twitter) post, he wrote, "Dinesh Vijan restrained from releasing his ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ on OTT. Bombay high court grants PVR Inox relief." Check out the post below. ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’: PVR Inox Sues Makers of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Film After Cancellation of Theatrical Release Amid India-Pakistan Conflict – Reports.

Bombay HC Stops Maddock Films From Releasing ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ on OTT

SUPER-EXPLOSIVE: Dinesh Vijan restrained from releasing his ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ on OTT. Bombay high court grants PVR Inox relief. pic.twitter.com/Sv7KLoKgLB — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) May 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)