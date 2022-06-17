Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor for the very first time will be seen together in Luv Ranjan's rom-com, which has gotten fans excited. While the movie is yet to be titled, everyday, we see a picture or two from the film's set getting leaked online. Now, today, we've got our hands on a new viral picture from the shooting that sees RK lifting SK in his arms while both of them smile broadly. We also get to see them in colourful attires. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Untitled Film With Luv Ranjan Release Date Moved to March 8, 2023.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirian.forever_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)