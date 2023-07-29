Ranbir Kapoor was clicked at the airport wearing a grey outfit with white shoes. The actor who walked through Mumbai airport wearing a mask and surrounded by his security, headed towards a car parked outside for him where Alia Bhatt waited for him. Though the car door only opened for a few seconds and you can only catch a glimpse of the actress. Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol Wrap Up UK Schedule of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film.

Watch Ranbir and Alia Video:

#CelebWatch | Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Alia Bhatt was waiting for him inside the car pic.twitter.com/or6A91rKVM — NDTV (@ndtv) July 29, 2023

