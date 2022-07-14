Ranbir Kapoor appeared on Ravivaar With Star Parivaar for a special show, with Shamshera co-star Vaani Kapoor. Arjun Bijlani was also present and Ranbir Kapoor revealed that they are old friends and were even in the same class in school. He said it was "heartwarming to see a colleague of mine, a friend of mine, doing so well".

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)