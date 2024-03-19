Randeep Hooda will be seen as freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Recently, Randeep shared his shirtless picture to highlight his massive body transformation for the character. And now, the actor opened up about his prep for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. In a video that is going viral, Randeep reveals, 'Maine tan man dhan tak laga diya. Bohot jyada mental price tha. Mein 2 saal see neendh ki goli lekar so raha hun kyunki neendh hi nahi aati (I put in all my heart, mind and money. It was mentally challenging. I have been taking sleeping pills for two years because I can't sleep).' Furthermore, he also recalled being told not to do the movie. Entertainment News | Randeep Hooda Undergoes Drastic Body Transformation for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', Shares Pic.

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Bhai ne history ko khured khured ke bahar nikal Dena hai aj toh… Left woke commies maat dekho aankh fat ke khun nikal jayega tum logo ka 🌝#SwatantryaVeerSavarkar#RandeepHoodapic.twitter.com/zE6cz2C2LI — Felumittirr•फेलूमित्तिर (মোদিজির পরিবার রে কেলা) (@FeluMittirr) March 18, 2024

