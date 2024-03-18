Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Actor Randeep Hooda, who is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', shared a glimpse of the massive body transformation that he underwent for his role.

Taking to Instagram, Hooda treated fans with behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the movie.

The actor, who plays Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the film.

The image captured Randeep taking a mirror selfie flaunting his skinny body while wearing oversized shorts.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Kaala Paani."

Recently, Hooda in a candid conversation with ANI, opened up about the film and why he decided to be associated with it.

"This movie is based on his (Veer Savarkar) life, it is a story between 1897 and 1950. I have fearlessly handled all the misinformation regarding him," he said.

Hooda added that he lost weight to look like Savarkar. "When this movie, came to me I realized that I don't look like him and thus I lost weight for this film."

While talking about the research work, he shared, "When I started studying about him I realised I know nothing about him except that he went to Kala Pani. I also realised there are so many things about him that are neither taught to us in schools nor spoken in public. The moment his name is taken, people start making controversies. I was very angry and decided to this film. So many of my well-wishers told me that I am a good artist and if I do this film, I will be linked to a particular political party and political ideology...but then I did this film."

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar also how Randeep Hooda to fit in the role lost 30 kgs for the film.

While expressing admiration for the actor's dedication, "I had discussions with Randeep Hooda several times. He has made this film with so much effort, he reduced 30 kg weight," Ranjit told ANI.

Directed by actor Randeep Hooda, who also essays the role of Savarkar. The film promises to be more than just a biopic; it's an epic and daring retelling of India's armed revolution for independence.

Recently, makers unveiled the official trailer.

The trailer begins with Randeep Hooda as Veer Savarkar walking in the Kaala Paani prison, setting the tone with an impactful voiceover, "Hum sabne padha hai ki BHARAT ko aazadi ahinsa se mili hai lekin yeh voh kahaani nahi hai" (We have all read that India attained freedom through non-violence, but this is not that story).

The film encapsulates the journey and struggles of Freedom Fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in the fight for India's independence.

The trailer also showcases the historic moment when the two influential leaders, Mahatma Gandhi, and Veer Savarkar, met, highlighting the difference in their ideologies and approaches towards India's independence struggle.

The trailer unravels the film's focus on the Indian armed revolution along with glimpses of its leaders and martyrs such as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Madanlal Dhingra, Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose while teasing the politics of that period making the film most anticipated with the revelations it has in store for modern Indian history, which the film promises to rewrite.

The film is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, & Yogesh Rahar while co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty.

Starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial, the film is slated to release on March 22 in two languages - Hindi and Marathi in Delhi and other parts of the country. (ANI)

