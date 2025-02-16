Bollywood veteran Randhir Kapoor celebrated his 78th birthday on Saturday (February 15). Kareena Kapoor attended her dad's birthday bash in Mumbai with her sister Karisma Kapoor. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, the Crew actress was heard asking the photographers not to click her sons Taimur and Jeh. She said, "Mera leke aaplog please chale jao. Bacchon ka bola tha." (You can take my pictures and please leave. I had told you about the kids' photos). In another video, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor were seen arriving with her dad, Neetu Kapoor, for the celebrations. The baby girl looked pretty in a white frock and matching sneakers. ‘You’ll Never Truly Understand’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reshares Cryptic Post on ‘Marriages and Divorces’ Amid Rumours About Trouble With Saif Ali Khan After Stabbing Incident.

