Raha Kapoor, the adorable daughter of Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, attended Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan's (Jeh) birthday. Jeh, whose real birthday is on February 21, had a special celebration with his nanu, Randhir Kapoor's birthday on Saturday (February 16). At the bash, Raha was part of a magic show. In a video shared on Instagram, a magician could be seen trying to captivate Raha with his magic trick. However, the little munchkin was seen sipping from her blue sipper, standing still for some time before finally walking away unimpressed. This adorable video will leave you in splits and make you adore the cute two-year-old. Kareena Kapoor Khan Requests Paps Not To Click Her Sons Taimur-Jeh As She Attends Randhir Kapoor’s 78th Birthday Celebrations; Raha Kapoor Arrives With ‘Dadi’ Neetu Kapoor for the Bash (Watch Videos).

Raha Kapoor at Jehangir Ali Khan’s Birthday Bash

