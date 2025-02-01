Rapper Raftaar and fashion stylist-actress Manraj Jawanda officially tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony with close friends and family in attendance. Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair, shared the first glimpses from both their South Indian and Sikh weddings on Instagram. This is Raftaar’s second marriage, following his previous union with Komal Vohra. On Instagram, he posted intimate pictures from the celebration, captioning them, “Officially Mrs and Mr NAIR. Manraj and Dilin,” with the couple seen in beautiful ethnic attire. Have a look! Raftaar Marries Manraj Jawanda! Rapper Adorably Looks at His Bride in FIRST Picture From Their Traditional South Indian Wedding Ceremony (See Pic).

Pics From Raftaar's South & Sikh Wedding Ceremonies With Manraj Jawanda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAFTAAЯ (@raftaarmusic)

Raftaar & Manraj Jawanda's South Indian Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CineLove (@cinelove.official)

