Popular rapper Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair, has tied the knot with fashion stylist Manraj Jawanda in an intimate ceremony. Pictures from their traditional South Indian wedding surfaced online on Friday (January 31) morning. Now, a video, presumably from the couple's reception, has surfaced on social media. Raftaar and his lady love, Manraj, radiated joy as they danced to Ed Sheeran's romantic track, "Perfect." The husband and wife gave us major couple goals with their synchronicity and chemistry. For the occasion, the "Dhaakad" singer wore a white blazer paired with black pants. Manraj, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a blue dress with silver embroidery. Rapper Raftaar Shares Stunning Photos From His South and Sikh Wedding Ceremonies With Fashion Stylist Manraj Jawanda!.

Raftaar Dances With His Wife Manraj Jawanda at Their Wedding Reception

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HipHop (@raftaarsirfan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)