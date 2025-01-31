It's official! Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair, married fashion stylist Manraj Jawanda in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and close friends. Speculations regarding their wedding have been swirling online for the past two days, raising excitement among fans. The joyous news was finally confirmed after a photo from the couple's traditional South Indian ceremony wedding surfaced online. In the first picture from Raftaar-Manraj's wedding, the couple can be seen adorably looking at each other, surrounded by their loved ones. Is Raftaar Tying the Knot With Fashion Stylist Manraj Jawanda? Photos and Videos From Rapper’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations Go Viral.

Raftaar Ties the Knot With Manraj Jawanda

So cute!!😭✨❤️🤌🏻 Nazar na lage 🥹🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿congratulations Raftaar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YxyDywCGMu — SUPER PANEER 🍋🦕 (@paneeerShwarma) January 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)