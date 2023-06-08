The hype around Bigg Boss OTT 2 is immense! With Salman Khan hosting this year's BB OTT, fans of the show are on cloud nine. Having said that, the makers today unveiled the anthem of the season and it's fab. In the clip, Salman grooves to the desi beats as he talks about ration, jail and much more. At the end of the clip, 'iss baar janta hai asli boss," message pops up. The video also features rapper Raftaar. Check it out. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan's Show Set For Grand Premiere On June 17, Exclusive Streaming On Jio Cinema.

Watch Bigg Boss OTT 2 Promo:

The anthem of the biggest reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is here. Kiski lagegi, kiski bachegi hai aapke power mein, kyunki iss baar JANTA HAI ASLI BOSS!#BBOTT2 streaming free 17 June onwards only on #JioCinema. #BBOTT2onJioCinema #BiggBossOTT2 @BeingSalmanKhan @raftaarmusic pic.twitter.com/lUjDO3EwUC — JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)