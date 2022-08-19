Rhea Kapoor slammed people who call her films "women-centric", on her Instagram story. She posted saying "What the fuck is a woman-centric film? My films just happen to have women in them. I think they are braver and more fun." Rhea Kapoor Birthday: Perennially Fashion Forward, She is a Lady With a Fine Taste.

Via Rhea Kapoor's Instagram Story:

