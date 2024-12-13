Kareena Kapoor Khan made an unforgettable appearance at a Bvlgari event in Dubai, radiating ethereal elegance in a bespoke Anamika Khanna creation. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she wore a blush pink gown that effortlessly combined sophistication with modern glamour. Complementing her outfit, Kareena adorned Bulgari's iconic Serpenti high jewellery, including a stunning necklace, earrings and a bold statement ring. The gown’s bodycon silhouette, strapless design and fluid pleats beautifully accentuated her figure. She completed the look with a luxurious silk jacket, enhancing the ensemble's grace and refinement, while flawless makeup and gold peep-toe stilettos added the perfect finishing touches. Check it out! Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Fashion Goddess in White Corset Gown on Day 2 of Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 (See Pics).

Kareena Kapoor Khan Slays at Bvlgari Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

