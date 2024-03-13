It is well-known that Rihanna performed in India for the guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. And now, a video of the singer grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan song Chaleya has gone viral on social media. Dressed in a pink outfit, Rihanna can be seen dancing and enjoying the music. Rihanna Wins Hearts As She Hugs Female Police Officers at Jamnagar Airport, Poses With Them (Watch Video).

Rihanna dances to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan song Chaleya:

Rihanna vibing on SRK's Chaleya song at Ambani event pic.twitter.com/UZ57irC6M5 — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)