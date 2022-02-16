Bappi Lahiri aka Bappi Da is no more. The veteran singer-composer who has churned many hits for Bollywood died on Tuesday (Feb 15) night at a hospital in Mumbai. With a career spanning five decades, the legendary musician is also called the Disco King. That's not it, as he was also very much obsessed with gold and was always seen wearing chunky gold jewellery and reflectors. However, do you know that his this fondness for gold was due to American singer Elvis Presley. In many interviews, he had confessed that his looks were inspired by Elvis Presley. Bappi Lahiri No More: The Singer-Composer’s Last Instagram Post Was a Trip Down His Good Old Days (View Pic).

