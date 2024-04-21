The nation witnessed a historical moment on January 22 as the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol took place in Ayodhya. Several celebrities have already visited the newly constructed temple, and Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have now joined the list. The couple paid a visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with their sons Riaan and Rayl on April 20. Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, April 21, Ritesih shared two pictures from their visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The first picture shows the family praying to the almighty with great devotion. The second picture gives a glimpse of the idol from the temple. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Mantron se badhke tera naam… Jai Shri Ram !!! Blessed to have a great darshan of #ramlalla! #rammandirayodhya" Riteish Deshmukh Wishes Brother Dhiraj Deshmukh With a Heartfelt Post on His 44th Birthday, Says ‘I Wish You Only the Best!’.

Check Out Riteish Deshmukh’s Insta Post Here

