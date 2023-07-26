A special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was hosted last evening for which numerous Bollywood stars were seen in attendance, including Abhishek Bachchan. The actor took to Instagram and shared his review on the film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead. Abhishek labelled Karan Johar’s directorial as a ‘complete family entertainer’ and even mentioned, “@karanjohar he’s back to doing what he does best! Family entertainment.” Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date- All You Need To Know About Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Film!

Abhishek Bachchan On Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@bachchan)

