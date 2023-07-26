Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the upcoming film directed by Karan Johar and stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles. After watching Ranveer and Alia in the blockbuster film Gully Boy, fans can’t wait them to see weave magic once again in RRKPK. The film featuring an ensemble cast promises to be loaded with romance and family drama. The trailer, posters, songs of this upcoming film has grabbed audiences’ attention already. The expectations from RRKPK is sky-high and one just cannot wait to watch this film that promises to be a wholesome entertainer. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal and Other B-Town Celebs Attend Special Screening of Karan Johar’s Film in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Ahead of the film's grand theatrical release, here's looking at some of its key details.

Cast – RRKPK features stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan among others.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is about Rocky Randhawa, a loud and flamboyant Punjabi man, and Rani Chatterjee, an intellectual Bengali journalist. After facing family opposition to their relationship, they decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married.”

Watch The Trailer Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Below:

Release Date - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit the big screens on July 28.

Review – The reviews for RRKPK are not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the review of Karan Johar’s film is shared.

