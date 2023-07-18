Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the dynamic duo of Bollywood, have once again set hearts ablaze with their scintillating chemistry in the song "Ve Kamleya" from the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Sung by the soulful duo Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the track beautifully captures the essence of love and reignites the flames of passion. This mesmerising song marks the third release from the highly anticipated film directed by Karan Johar. As fans eagerly await its release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set to grace theaters on July 28, promising an unforgettable romantic journey.
