Ronit Roy has set internet on fire with his hot new pic on Instagram. The 57-year-old actor, who was last seen in Bloody Daddy, has dropped a photo of his ripped physique, flaunting his fit bod. Well, he proves that age is not a bar when it comes to fitness. Posing in shorts and looking away from the camera, this poolside pic of him is too hot to handle. 71-Year-Old Mammootty Looks Suave in White Printed Shirt and Pants! Megastar’s Pics Posing With ‘Predacious’ Land Rover Takes Internet by Storm.

Ronit Roy Displaying His Fit Bod

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@ronitboseroy)

