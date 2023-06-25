Mammootty, the Megastar of Malayalam Cinema, has ruled hearts over the years with his phenomenal acting and of course, his charming looks. Not just that, he is an icon when it comes to fitness and fashion as well. The 71-year-old proves that age is no bar when it comes to display your taste in fashion. Mammukka, as he is fondly called, has shared a series of pictures of himself in which he’s seen posing in a white printed shirt and pants. He completed his suave look with stylish sunglasses and power blue casual shoes. The actor is seen posing with ‘predacious’ Land Rover in these photos and they have set internet by storm. Twitterati Calls Mammootty ‘Lion’ as He Shares Dapper Pic on International Tiger Day!

Mammootty’s Suave Avatar

