BTS Jungkook was seen at Aespa’s concert in Seoul on March 16, drawing significant attention from fans and the media. His unexpected presence at the event which is part of Aespa's ongoing world tour, quickly became the talk of the K-pop community. Known for his immense popularity and influence in the global music scene, Jungkook’s appearance at an event outside of BTS’s usual activities is always a noteworthy occasion. Jungkook’s track record of supporting fellow artists is well-known and this sighting was another testament to his appreciation for the talent of his peers. ‘I AM STILL’: BTS Jungkook’s Documentary Takes India by Storm, ARMY Praises Golden Maknae’s Journey!.

Jungkook spotted at aespa’s concert in Seoul tonight. pic.twitter.com/Wrp6rnwx39 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 16, 2025

JUNGKOOK BOPPING HIS HEAD SO CUTE 😭pic.twitter.com/BFNTNGMY9W — 정국 (@archivekukk) March 16, 2025

Omg someone was so close to Jungkook 😭 pic.twitter.com/jkSCGzxEFy — 𝓙ᥫ᭡ 정국 (@jjkmyluv97) March 16, 2025

Look at Jungkook pose while vibing and having fun during the concert tonight 🥺 my sweetest Jungkookie! pic.twitter.com/sqSDzOnjwD — 나비.97 (FAN) (@goldenjeonstar) March 16, 2025

Jungkook at AESPA's concert with his manager🐰🫡 pic.twitter.com/pniiPMtxiT — 🪐✨ (@jirathvkoo) March 16, 2025

