Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the hospital on January 21, five days after being stabbed six times at his Bandra home. Despite the traumatic incident, recent pictures show the actor smiling as he makes his recovery. Reports suggest that Saif, his wife Kareena Kapoor, and their children, Taimur and Jeh, plan to move back to their old residence following the stabbing. Meanwhile, a new video has surfaced showing actor Ronit Roy in the apartment area. What’s particularly noteworthy is that Ronit Roy, who is not just an actor but also the owner of a security agency, has stepped in to ensure Saif’s safety. Ronit Roy's Security agency will now be in charge of providing security for the actor and his family. This move highlights the growing importance of professional security services in high-profile cases. Saif Ali Khan’s First Visuals After Being Discharged From Hospital Surface Post Stabbing Incident, Actor Seen Smiling (Watch Video).

Ronit Roy’s Security Agency to Ensure Saif Ali Khan’s Protection After Stabbing Incident

