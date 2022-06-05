As per ANI, a letter from an unknown person threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father-writer Salim Khan, was found on the Bandstand promenade earlier today (June 5). The reports further elaborates that an FIR is filed in this issue and a probe is underway. Salman Khan’s Journalist Intimidation Case: Bombay High Court Stays Summons Order Issued by a Magistrate’s Court against the Actor.

Check It Out:

Maharashtra | Actor Salman Khan & his father Salim Khan received a threat letter, today. Bandra Police has filed an FIR against an unknown person & further probe is underway: Mumbai Police (File pic) pic.twitter.com/wAKZlgHNH2 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)