A journalist had in his complaint sought criminal action to be initiated against Salman Khan and his bodyguard for threatening him. Now Bombay HighCourt stays summons order issued by a magistrate's court against the actor on a journalist's 2019 complaint.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#BombayHighCourt stays summons order issued by a magistrate's court against actor #SalmanKhan on a journalist's 2019 complaint. The scribe accused @BeingSalmanKhan of snatching his cellphone while cycling on a Mumbai-street when someone tried to photograph him. pic.twitter.com/k3yo0Qc74F — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 5, 2022

